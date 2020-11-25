$10,000 in scholarship funds donated to HBCUs in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced that International Game Technology (IGT) will contribute $10,000 annually in scholarship funds to benefit students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Mississippi. Five individual HBCU schools will receive $2,000 per year for the duration of IGT’s contract to fund scholarships for deserving students.

The five HBCUs include Rust College in Holly Springs, Alcorn State University in Alcorn, Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, and Tougaloo College and Jackson State University, both located in Jackson.

“Since the first day of sales on November 25, 2019, The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has exceeded all sales expectations and revenue return to the State of Mississippi,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “This could not have happened without the knowledge, expertise and experience of IGT. We are very proud to have a partner also willing to give back to Mississippi in the form of contributions to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

“When IGT began its partnership with the Mississippi Lottery, we made a commitment to not only introduce growth-driving solutions for the Lottery, but to also give back to the local communities and residents of Mississippi,” said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. “IGT is extremely proud to collaborate with the Lottery and Mississippi’s HBCUs to provide opportunities for students with diverse backgrounds to further their studies and move on to lead promising careers.”

LATEST STORIES: