$10,000 reward offered to find escaped inmates

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward leading to the capture of three escaped inmates. Benny Ray Blansett, 59, was discovered missing at 3:17 a.m. Friday after an early-morning inmate count at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Sunflower County. Jonathan Blankenship, 31, and Christopher Benson High, 28, escaped around 7:00 a.m. from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl. Mississippi Crimestoppers is offering a $2,500 reward. If you have information, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530, the Mississippi Department of Corrections at 662-745- 6611, or Crimestoppers at 601-355- TIPS(8477).