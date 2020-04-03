100,000 masks sent to correctional facilities across U.S.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The REFORM Alliance announced on Friday that it partnered with Shaka Senghor to send about 100,00 surgical masks to correctional facilities across the country.

50,000 masks are being delivered to the Rikers Island jail complex, where 200 cases of COVID-19 had been reported as of Wednesday. Another 2,500 are being delivered to Rikers’ medical facility.

An additional 40,000 masks are being delivered to the Tennessee Department of Corrections for distribution to facilities throughout the state. 5,000 masks are being sent to the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

“Governors and people who run jails and prisons in this country need to take the pandemic in Rikers as a warning,” said Van Jones, CEO of REFORM Alliance. “We’re in danger of seeing prisons coast-to-coast turn into morgues. It is important to get medical supplies in, and it is equally important to get more human beings out. REFORM Alliance is working on both.”