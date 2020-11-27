1,005 new coronavirus cases, six additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,005 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 148,387 with 3,769 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. November 26. The deaths occurred between November 25 and November 26 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Desoto3
Lamar1
Panola1
Quitman1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1411506414
Alcorn1496288813
Amite53114152
Attala11223411823
Benton49117449
Bolivar24098422230
Calhoun73913254
Carroll72115459
Chickasaw1071324814
Choctaw323710
Claiborne58316439
Clarke893539327
Clay90327203
Coahoma15014312611
Copiah163040719
Covington1222386916
De Soto995310410320
Forrest38058618241
Franklin336541
George124524476
Greene60022406
Grenada14064511521
Hancock1202396210
Harrison704511034637
Hinds989219852482
Holmes12996110220
Humphreys53119338
Issaquena114400
Itawamba1515348917
Jackson627011912315
Jasper8202210
Jefferson34811143
Jefferson Davis5651781
Jones35488818838
Kemper42518419
Lafayette32154914929
Lamar2892504312
Lauderdale342514532377
Lawrence70814262
Leake133543427
Lee50109519639
Leflore20479019648
Lincoln18876516636
Lowndes23416411533
Madison473410629153
Marion11584610515
Marshall2138505815
Monroe19737717552
Montgomery73625539
Neshoba219611815643
Newton1042294410
Noxubee70617214
Oktibbeha24436219331
Panola2198505910
Pearl River15086710323
Perry66126207
Pike1616589827
Pontotoc199228192
Prentiss144230889
Quitman489700
Rankin546210221731
Scott152129303
Sharkey30917438
Simpson14675313819
Smith70516558
Stone76114589
Sunflower1916558415
Tallahatchie96827317
Tate1680517118
Tippah124530614
Tishomingo1089429626
Tunica60619152
Union1660254611
Walthall763286713
Warren17535712526
Washington316110718639
Wayne1172235910
Webster434145211
Wilkinson39422205
Winston1216246211
Yalobusha706278018
Yazoo15423913715
Total148,3873,7697,5861,430

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

