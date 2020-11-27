1,005 new coronavirus cases, six additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,005 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 148,387 with 3,769 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. November 26. The deaths occurred between November 25 and November 26 in the counties below.

County Total Desoto 3 Lamar 1 Panola 1 Quitman 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1411 50 64 14 Alcorn 1496 28 88 13 Amite 531 14 15 2 Attala 1122 34 118 23 Benton 491 17 44 9 Bolivar 2409 84 222 30 Calhoun 739 13 25 4 Carroll 721 15 45 9 Chickasaw 1071 32 48 14 Choctaw 323 7 1 0 Claiborne 583 16 43 9 Clarke 893 53 93 27 Clay 903 27 20 3 Coahoma 1501 43 126 11 Copiah 1630 40 71 9 Covington 1222 38 69 16 De Soto 9953 104 103 20 Forrest 3805 86 182 41 Franklin 336 5 4 1 George 1245 24 47 6 Greene 600 22 40 6 Grenada 1406 45 115 21 Hancock 1202 39 62 10 Harrison 7045 110 346 37 Hinds 9892 198 524 82 Holmes 1299 61 102 20 Humphreys 531 19 33 8 Issaquena 114 4 0 0 Itawamba 1515 34 89 17 Jackson 6270 119 123 15 Jasper 820 22 1 0 Jefferson 348 11 14 3 Jefferson Davis 565 17 8 1 Jones 3548 88 188 38 Kemper 425 18 41 9 Lafayette 3215 49 149 29 Lamar 2892 50 43 12 Lauderdale 3425 145 323 77 Lawrence 708 14 26 2 Leake 1335 43 42 7 Lee 5010 95 196 39 Leflore 2047 90 196 48 Lincoln 1887 65 166 36 Lowndes 2341 64 115 33 Madison 4734 106 291 53 Marion 1158 46 105 15 Marshall 2138 50 58 15 Monroe 1973 77 175 52 Montgomery 736 25 53 9 Neshoba 2196 118 156 43 Newton 1042 29 44 10 Noxubee 706 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2443 62 193 31 Panola 2198 50 59 10 Pearl River 1508 67 103 23 Perry 661 26 20 7 Pike 1616 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1992 28 19 2 Prentiss 1442 30 88 9 Quitman 489 7 0 0 Rankin 5462 102 217 31 Scott 1521 29 30 3 Sharkey 309 17 43 8 Simpson 1467 53 138 19 Smith 705 16 55 8 Stone 761 14 58 9 Sunflower 1916 55 84 15 Tallahatchie 968 27 31 7 Tate 1680 51 71 18 Tippah 1245 30 61 4 Tishomingo 1089 42 96 26 Tunica 606 19 15 2 Union 1660 25 46 11 Walthall 763 28 67 13 Warren 1753 57 125 26 Washington 3161 107 186 39 Wayne 1172 23 59 10 Webster 434 14 52 11 Wilkinson 394 22 20 5 Winston 1216 24 62 11 Yalobusha 706 27 80 18 Yazoo 1542 39 137 15 Total 148,387 3,769 7,586 1,430

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

