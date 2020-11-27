1,005 new coronavirus cases, six additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,005 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 148,387 with 3,769 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. November 26. The deaths occurred between November 25 and November 26 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Desoto
|3
|Lamar
|1
|Panola
|1
|Quitman
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1411
|50
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1496
|28
|88
|13
|Amite
|531
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1122
|34
|118
|23
|Benton
|491
|17
|44
|9
|Bolivar
|2409
|84
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|739
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|721
|15
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1071
|32
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|323
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|583
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|893
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|903
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1501
|43
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1630
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1222
|38
|69
|16
|De Soto
|9953
|104
|103
|20
|Forrest
|3805
|86
|182
|41
|Franklin
|336
|5
|4
|1
|George
|1245
|24
|47
|6
|Greene
|600
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1406
|45
|115
|21
|Hancock
|1202
|39
|62
|10
|Harrison
|7045
|110
|346
|37
|Hinds
|9892
|198
|524
|82
|Holmes
|1299
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|531
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|114
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1515
|34
|89
|17
|Jackson
|6270
|119
|123
|15
|Jasper
|820
|22
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|348
|11
|14
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|565
|17
|8
|1
|Jones
|3548
|88
|188
|38
|Kemper
|425
|18
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3215
|49
|149
|29
|Lamar
|2892
|50
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3425
|145
|323
|77
|Lawrence
|708
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1335
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|5010
|95
|196
|39
|Leflore
|2047
|90
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|1887
|65
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2341
|64
|115
|33
|Madison
|4734
|106
|291
|53
|Marion
|1158
|46
|105
|15
|Marshall
|2138
|50
|58
|15
|Monroe
|1973
|77
|175
|52
|Montgomery
|736
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2196
|118
|156
|43
|Newton
|1042
|29
|44
|10
|Noxubee
|706
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2443
|62
|193
|31
|Panola
|2198
|50
|59
|10
|Pearl River
|1508
|67
|103
|23
|Perry
|661
|26
|20
|7
|Pike
|1616
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1992
|28
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1442
|30
|88
|9
|Quitman
|489
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5462
|102
|217
|31
|Scott
|1521
|29
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|309
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1467
|53
|138
|19
|Smith
|705
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|761
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1916
|55
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|968
|27
|31
|7
|Tate
|1680
|51
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1245
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1089
|42
|96
|26
|Tunica
|606
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1660
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|763
|28
|67
|13
|Warren
|1753
|57
|125
|26
|Washington
|3161
|107
|186
|39
|Wayne
|1172
|23
|59
|10
|Webster
|434
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|394
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1216
|24
|62
|11
|Yalobusha
|706
|27
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1542
|39
|137
|15
|Total
|148,387
|3,769
|7,586
|1,430
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
