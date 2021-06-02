101 new coronavirus cases, one additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 101 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with one additional death.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 317,856 with 7,322 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2998848316
Alcorn31917213020
Amite125342579
Attala21477317536
Benton1021254610
Bolivar481513323533
Calhoun173332366
Carroll1222305110
Chickasaw2096596015
Choctaw7881820
Claiborne102830459
Clarke17898012331
Clay186354385
Coahoma29798112912
Copiah2989668311
Covington26508113939
De Soto2213326411324
Forrest778415324452
Franklin84623404
George251148598
Greene131333536
Grenada26358715533
Hancock3841876914
Harrison1820931448969
Hinds20516418804131
Holmes18977410420
Humphreys97233349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30447713423
Jackson1357424824035
Jasper221548432
Jefferson66228417
Jefferson Davis10733391
Jones842316522042
Kemper96328449
Lafayette626311918755
Lamar6286885413
Lauderdale7235241443101
Lawrence130624272
Leake2707749016
Lee1002517522242
Leflore350712523652
Lincoln399811119740
Lowndes644814925863
Madison1018822436969
Marion27088015824
Marshall45621056515
Monroe414413519055
Montgomery128543549
Neshoba405317820359
Newton2478628715
Noxubee127834356
Oktibbeha46529822236
Panola463211010415
Pearl River456214618937
Perry126538218
Pike335410713535
Pontotoc4233738613
Prentiss2822609915
Quitman8171600
Rankin1379928239261
Scott31837411518
Sharkey50617438
Simpson29748915820
Smith163734688
Stone1851338514
Sunflower33859112320
Tallahatchie179641507
Tate3409868019
Tippah29036811913
Tishomingo23006710227
Tunica107626182
Union41467613123
Walthall1349466913
Warren4430121 *17037
Washington539313519039
Wayne2642426911
Webster1150326112
Wilkinson68731255
Winston22938113039
Yalobusha1668388222
Yazoo31297014118
Total317,8567,32210,4791,982

