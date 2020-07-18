Coronavirus Information

1,017 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,017 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fourteen additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 41,846 with 1,346 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 17:

Covington1
Forrest1
Hinds3
Lee1
Madison1
Monroe1
Simpson1
Tate1
Walthall2
Wilkinson2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams402214411
Alcorn143211
Amite1344132
Attala403238919
Benton75010
Bolivar54218426
Calhoun2255234
Carroll21611459
Chickasaw326193511
Choctaw89400
Claiborne33011439
Clarke24925199
Clay2891221
Coahoma285710
Copiah72719303
Covington458620
Desoto226520235
Forrest1140459629
Franklin60231
George151310
Greene15210346
Grenada69114528
Hancock1871484
Harrison1356189010
Hinds35206915825
Holmes631439720
Humphreys20210196
Issaquena14100
Itawamba1778347
Jackson101820636
Jasper287610
Jefferson138330
Jefferson Davis146431
Jones13425215935
Kemper19415389
Lafayette5774421
Lamar759832
Lauderdale10548320354
Lawrence203200
Leake6772130
Lee747246615
Leflore6285618341
Lincoln5903511527
Lowndes62917428
Madison16814414320
Marion38312152
Marshall3704121
Monroe5074312436
Montgomery213300
Neshoba10658110733
Newton4161071
Noxubee30310163
Oktibbeha6892813218
Panola549631
Pearl River355325012
Perry108500
Pike576254712
Pontotoc472631
Prentiss1726243
Quitman121100
Rankin140221637
Scott87216153
Sharkey63010
Simpson515530
Smith30112538
Stone98221
Sunflower6321110
Tallahatchie285431
Tate452172810
Tippah1811100
Tishomingo151120
Tunica1383122
Union31911208
Walthall34212546
Warren68622419
Washington94017275
Wayne62320538
Webster140115210
Wilkinson1211152
Winston340134010
Yalobusha2349357
Yazoo6037202
Total41,8461,3463,142647

