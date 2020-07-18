1,017 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,017 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fourteen additional deaths were reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 41,846 with 1,346 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 17:
|Covington
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Hinds
|3
|Lee
|1
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Tate
|1
|Walthall
|2
|Wilkinson
|2
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|402
|21
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|143
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|134
|4
|13
|2
|Attala
|403
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|75
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|542
|18
|42
|6
|Calhoun
|225
|5
|23
|4
|Carroll
|216
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|326
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|89
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|330
|11
|43
|9
|Clarke
|249
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|289
|12
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|285
|7
|1
|0
|Copiah
|727
|19
|30
|3
|Covington
|458
|6
|2
|0
|Desoto
|2265
|20
|23
|5
|Forrest
|1140
|45
|96
|29
|Franklin
|60
|2
|3
|1
|George
|151
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|152
|10
|34
|6
|Grenada
|691
|14
|52
|8
|Hancock
|187
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|1356
|18
|90
|10
|Hinds
|3520
|69
|158
|25
|Holmes
|631
|43
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|202
|10
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|177
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|1018
|20
|63
|6
|Jasper
|287
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|138
|3
|3
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|146
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1342
|52
|159
|35
|Kemper
|194
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|577
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|759
|8
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|1054
|83
|203
|54
|Lawrence
|203
|2
|0
|0
|Leake
|677
|21
|3
|0
|Lee
|747
|24
|66
|15
|Leflore
|628
|56
|183
|41
|Lincoln
|590
|35
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|629
|17
|42
|8
|Madison
|1681
|44
|143
|20
|Marion
|383
|12
|15
|2
|Marshall
|370
|4
|12
|1
|Monroe
|507
|43
|124
|36
|Montgomery
|213
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1065
|81
|107
|33
|Newton
|416
|10
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|303
|10
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|689
|28
|132
|18
|Panola
|549
|6
|3
|1
|Pearl River
|355
|32
|50
|12
|Perry
|108
|5
|0
|0
|Pike
|576
|25
|47
|12
|Pontotoc
|472
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|172
|6
|24
|3
|Quitman
|121
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1402
|21
|63
|7
|Scott
|872
|16
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|63
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|515
|5
|3
|0
|Smith
|301
|12
|53
|8
|Stone
|98
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|632
|11
|1
|0
|Tallahatchie
|285
|4
|3
|1
|Tate
|452
|17
|28
|10
|Tippah
|181
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|151
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|138
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|319
|11
|20
|8
|Walthall
|342
|12
|54
|6
|Warren
|686
|22
|41
|9
|Washington
|940
|17
|27
|5
|Wayne
|623
|20
|53
|8
|Webster
|140
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|121
|11
|5
|2
|Winston
|340
|13
|40
|10
|Yalobusha
|234
|9
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|603
|7
|20
|2
|Total
|41,846
|1,346
|3,142
|647
