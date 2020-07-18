1,017 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,017 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fourteen additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 41,846 with 1,346 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 17:

Covington 1 Forrest 1 Hinds 3 Lee 1 Madison 1 Monroe 1 Simpson 1 Tate 1 Walthall 2 Wilkinson 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 402 21 44 11 Alcorn 143 2 1 1 Amite 134 4 13 2 Attala 403 23 89 19 Benton 75 0 1 0 Bolivar 542 18 42 6 Calhoun 225 5 23 4 Carroll 216 11 45 9 Chickasaw 326 19 35 11 Choctaw 89 4 0 0 Claiborne 330 11 43 9 Clarke 249 25 19 9 Clay 289 12 2 1 Coahoma 285 7 1 0 Copiah 727 19 30 3 Covington 458 6 2 0 Desoto 2265 20 23 5 Forrest 1140 45 96 29 Franklin 60 2 3 1 George 151 3 1 0 Greene 152 10 34 6 Grenada 691 14 52 8 Hancock 187 14 8 4 Harrison 1356 18 90 10 Hinds 3520 69 158 25 Holmes 631 43 97 20 Humphreys 202 10 19 6 Issaquena 14 1 0 0 Itawamba 177 8 34 7 Jackson 1018 20 63 6 Jasper 287 6 1 0 Jefferson 138 3 3 0 Jefferson Davis 146 4 3 1 Jones 1342 52 159 35 Kemper 194 15 38 9 Lafayette 577 4 42 1 Lamar 759 8 3 2 Lauderdale 1054 83 203 54 Lawrence 203 2 0 0 Leake 677 21 3 0 Lee 747 24 66 15 Leflore 628 56 183 41 Lincoln 590 35 115 27 Lowndes 629 17 42 8 Madison 1681 44 143 20 Marion 383 12 15 2 Marshall 370 4 12 1 Monroe 507 43 124 36 Montgomery 213 3 0 0 Neshoba 1065 81 107 33 Newton 416 10 7 1 Noxubee 303 10 16 3 Oktibbeha 689 28 132 18 Panola 549 6 3 1 Pearl River 355 32 50 12 Perry 108 5 0 0 Pike 576 25 47 12 Pontotoc 472 6 3 1 Prentiss 172 6 24 3 Quitman 121 1 0 0 Rankin 1402 21 63 7 Scott 872 16 15 3 Sharkey 63 0 1 0 Simpson 515 5 3 0 Smith 301 12 53 8 Stone 98 2 2 1 Sunflower 632 11 1 0 Tallahatchie 285 4 3 1 Tate 452 17 28 10 Tippah 181 11 0 0 Tishomingo 151 1 2 0 Tunica 138 3 12 2 Union 319 11 20 8 Walthall 342 12 54 6 Warren 686 22 41 9 Washington 940 17 27 5 Wayne 623 20 53 8 Webster 140 11 52 10 Wilkinson 121 11 5 2 Winston 340 13 40 10 Yalobusha 234 9 35 7 Yazoo 603 7 20 2 Total 41,846 1,346 3,142 647

LATEST STORIES: