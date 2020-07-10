Breaking News
1,031 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,031 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. Eleven additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 34,622 with 1,215 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 9:

Claiborne1
Desoto1
Grenada1
Harrison1
Hinds1
Jackson1
Lee1
Neshoba2
Wayne2

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams347194411
Alcorn94211
Amite1083132
Attala383248919
Benton44010
Bolivar39418376
Calhoun1605234
Carroll17411459
Chickasaw293193511
Choctaw75400
Claiborne30011438
Clarke21725199
Clay2561121
Coahoma219610
Copiah64215293
Covington429530
Desoto186519205
Forrest972439529
Franklin54231
George112310
Greene11210346
Grenada5698435
Hancock1411394
Harrison109615988
Hinds28244915117
Holmes579419820
Humphreys16110186
Issaquena10100
Itawamba1458347
Jackson74418476
Jasper271610
Jefferson122300
Jefferson Davis118431
Jones11854915734
Kemper18314389
Lafayette4644421
Lamar522732
Lauderdale9548120252
Lawrence202200
Leake6212030
Lee600226615
Leflore5285617341
Lincoln5193511426
Lowndes53613256
Madison14193613518
Marion32412152
Marshall276360
Monroe4393510529
Montgomery151300
Neshoba10397610429
Newton3671071
Noxubee2778153
Oktibbeha5892813218
Panola432621
Pearl River281325012
Perry79400
Pike488204110
Pontotoc339631
Prentiss1173243
Quitman97100
Rankin106315530
Scott80915142
Sharkey47010
Simpson384320
Smith23712528
Stone73221
Sunflower470810
Tallahatchie178431
Tate33313289
Tippah1441100
Tishomingo97120
Tunica1213122
Union24611208
Walthall249721
Warren57720399
Washington70010131
Wayne56018313
Webster134115210
Wilkinson96952
Winston29611388
Yalobusha2028357
Yazoo5486202
Total34,6221,2152,927586

MSDH had more information about COVID-19 on its website.

