1,031 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,031 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. Eleven additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 34,622 with 1,215 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 9:

Claiborne 1 Desoto 1 Grenada 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 1 Jackson 1 Lee 1 Neshoba 2 Wayne 2

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 347 19 44 11 Alcorn 94 2 1 1 Amite 108 3 13 2 Attala 383 24 89 19 Benton 44 0 1 0 Bolivar 394 18 37 6 Calhoun 160 5 23 4 Carroll 174 11 45 9 Chickasaw 293 19 35 11 Choctaw 75 4 0 0 Claiborne 300 11 43 8 Clarke 217 25 19 9 Clay 256 11 2 1 Coahoma 219 6 1 0 Copiah 642 15 29 3 Covington 429 5 3 0 Desoto 1865 19 20 5 Forrest 972 43 95 29 Franklin 54 2 3 1 George 112 3 1 0 Greene 112 10 34 6 Grenada 569 8 43 5 Hancock 141 13 9 4 Harrison 1096 15 98 8 Hinds 2824 49 151 17 Holmes 579 41 98 20 Humphreys 161 10 18 6 Issaquena 10 1 0 0 Itawamba 145 8 34 7 Jackson 744 18 47 6 Jasper 271 6 1 0 Jefferson 122 3 0 0 Jefferson Davis 118 4 3 1 Jones 1185 49 157 34 Kemper 183 14 38 9 Lafayette 464 4 42 1 Lamar 522 7 3 2 Lauderdale 954 81 202 52 Lawrence 202 2 0 0 Leake 621 20 3 0 Lee 600 22 66 15 Leflore 528 56 173 41 Lincoln 519 35 114 26 Lowndes 536 13 25 6 Madison 1419 36 135 18 Marion 324 12 15 2 Marshall 276 3 6 0 Monroe 439 35 105 29 Montgomery 151 3 0 0 Neshoba 1039 76 104 29 Newton 367 10 7 1 Noxubee 277 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 589 28 132 18 Panola 432 6 2 1 Pearl River 281 32 50 12 Perry 79 4 0 0 Pike 488 20 41 10 Pontotoc 339 6 3 1 Prentiss 117 3 24 3 Quitman 97 1 0 0 Rankin 1063 15 53 0 Scott 809 15 14 2 Sharkey 47 0 1 0 Simpson 384 3 2 0 Smith 237 12 52 8 Stone 73 2 2 1 Sunflower 470 8 1 0 Tallahatchie 178 4 3 1 Tate 333 13 28 9 Tippah 144 11 0 0 Tishomingo 97 1 2 0 Tunica 121 3 12 2 Union 246 11 20 8 Walthall 249 7 2 1 Warren 577 20 39 9 Washington 700 10 13 1 Wayne 560 18 31 3 Webster 134 11 52 10 Wilkinson 96 9 5 2 Winston 296 11 38 8 Yalobusha 202 8 35 7 Yazoo 548 6 20 2 Total 34,622 1,215 2,927 586

MSDH had more information about COVID-19 on its website.

