1,031 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,031 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. Eleven additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 34,622 with 1,215 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 9:
|Claiborne
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Lee
|1
|Neshoba
|2
|Wayne
|2
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|347
|19
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|94
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|108
|3
|13
|2
|Attala
|383
|24
|89
|19
|Benton
|44
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|394
|18
|37
|6
|Calhoun
|160
|5
|23
|4
|Carroll
|174
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|293
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|75
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|300
|11
|43
|8
|Clarke
|217
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|256
|11
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|219
|6
|1
|0
|Copiah
|642
|15
|29
|3
|Covington
|429
|5
|3
|0
|Desoto
|1865
|19
|20
|5
|Forrest
|972
|43
|95
|29
|Franklin
|54
|2
|3
|1
|George
|112
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|112
|10
|34
|6
|Grenada
|569
|8
|43
|5
|Hancock
|141
|13
|9
|4
|Harrison
|1096
|15
|98
|8
|Hinds
|2824
|49
|151
|17
|Holmes
|579
|41
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|161
|10
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|145
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|744
|18
|47
|6
|Jasper
|271
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|122
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|118
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1185
|49
|157
|34
|Kemper
|183
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|464
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|522
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|954
|81
|202
|52
|Lawrence
|202
|2
|0
|0
|Leake
|621
|20
|3
|0
|Lee
|600
|22
|66
|15
|Leflore
|528
|56
|173
|41
|Lincoln
|519
|35
|114
|26
|Lowndes
|536
|13
|25
|6
|Madison
|1419
|36
|135
|18
|Marion
|324
|12
|15
|2
|Marshall
|276
|3
|6
|0
|Monroe
|439
|35
|105
|29
|Montgomery
|151
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1039
|76
|104
|29
|Newton
|367
|10
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|277
|8
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|589
|28
|132
|18
|Panola
|432
|6
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|281
|32
|50
|12
|Perry
|79
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|488
|20
|41
|10
|Pontotoc
|339
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|117
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|97
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1063
|15
|53
|0
|Scott
|809
|15
|14
|2
|Sharkey
|47
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|384
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|237
|12
|52
|8
|Stone
|73
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|470
|8
|1
|0
|Tallahatchie
|178
|4
|3
|1
|Tate
|333
|13
|28
|9
|Tippah
|144
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|97
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|121
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|246
|11
|20
|8
|Walthall
|249
|7
|2
|1
|Warren
|577
|20
|39
|9
|Washington
|700
|10
|13
|1
|Wayne
|560
|18
|31
|3
|Webster
|134
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|96
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|296
|11
|38
|8
|Yalobusha
|202
|8
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|548
|6
|20
|2
|Total
|34,622
|1,215
|2,927
|586
MSDH had more information about COVID-19 on its website.
