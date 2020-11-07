1,031 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,031 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 15 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 125,885 with 3,433 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. 15 deaths occurred between October 25 and November 6 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Carroll
|1
|Clay
|2
|DeSoto
|1
|Greene
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Lauderdale
|2
|Marshall
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Rankin
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1173
|46
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1193
|14
|72
|3
|Amite
|442
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|856
|27
|91
|20
|Benton
|412
|12
|45
|7
|Bolivar
|2144
|81
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|652
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|568
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|907
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|230
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|550
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|814
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|756
|25
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1308
|37
|105
|7
|Copiah
|1442
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1051
|31
|64
|14
|De Soto
|8108
|83
|84
|18
|Forrest
|3271
|82
|176
|41
|Franklin
|261
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1092
|21
|36
|6
|Greene
|511
|19
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1271
|42
|114
|21
|Hancock
|965
|33
|56
|8
|Harrison
|6051
|92
|291
|34
|Hinds
|8473
|182
|481
|80
|Holmes
|1168
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|484
|18
|27
|7
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|Itawamba
|1264
|30
|88
|17
|Jackson
|5316
|102
|113
|10
|Jasper
|734
|19
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|292
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|464
|14
|8
|1
|Jones
|3115
|84
|187
|38
|Kemper
|345
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2693
|43
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2492
|42
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2789
|138
|269
|74
|Lawrence
|595
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1202
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4010
|85
|194
|38
|Leflore
|1822
|88
|194
|47
|Lincoln
|1521
|62
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|1956
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|4034
|94
|240
|45
|Marion
|1003
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1672
|35
|56
|12
|Monroe
|1653
|75
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|609
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1941
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|907
|28
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|623
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2141
|57
|193
|31
|Panola
|1821
|41
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1264
|62
|95
|23
|Perry
|555
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1443
|56
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1659
|21
|18
|2
|Prentiss
|1178
|22
|52
|4
|Quitman
|435
|7
|0
|Rankin
|4414
|89
|181
|23
|Scott
|1328
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|293
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1296
|50
|122
|19
|Smith
|632
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|554
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1737
|53
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|898
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1359
|40
|57
|14
|Tippah
|1035
|26
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|888
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|555
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1351
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|675
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1614
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2766
|105
|180
|39
|Wayne
|1064
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|388
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|352
|21
|20
|5
|Winston
|936
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|601
|23
|78
|15
|Yazoo
|1341
|36
|135
|14
|Total
|125,885
|3,433
|7,001
|1,347
* Note: A death previously reported in Neshoba County was determined not to be a COVID-19 related death
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘I could not be prouder,’ Obama, other U.S. politicans congratulate President-elect Biden on victory
- Photos, video show celebrations in cities across US after Joe Biden victory
- Here’s what President-elect Joe Biden’s first 100 days might look like
- Trump-Biden battle marks 5th time presidential results were questioned
- Biden transition team didn’t wait for verdict to get busy