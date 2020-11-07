1,031 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,031 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 15 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 125,885 with 3,433 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. 15 deaths occurred between October 25 and November 6 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Carroll1
Clay2
DeSoto1
Greene1
Harrison1
Hinds1
Jackson1
Jefferson Davis1
Lamar1
Lauderdale2
Marshall1
Prentiss1
Rankin1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1173466414
Alcorn119314723
Amite44214152
Attala856279120
Benton41212457
Bolivar21448122030
Calhoun65213254
Carroll56813459
Chickasaw907314714
Choctaw230710
Claiborne55016439
Clarke814539327
Clay75625203
Coahoma1308371057
Copiah144238729
Covington1051316414
De Soto8108838418
Forrest32718217641
Franklin261341
George109221366
Greene51119406
Grenada12714211421
Hancock96533568
Harrison60519229134
Hinds847318248180
Holmes11686010220
Humphreys48418277
Issaquena10740
Itawamba1264308817
Jackson531610211310
Jasper7341910
Jefferson29211133
Jefferson Davis4641481
Jones31158418738
Kemper34515419
Lafayette26934312328
Lamar2492424111
Lauderdale278913826974
Lawrence59514262
Leake120243427
Lee40108519438
Leflore18228819447
Lincoln15216216236
Lowndes19566210233
Madison40349424045
Marion1003469215
Marshall1672355612
Monroe16537517252
Montgomery60923529
Neshoba194111113039
Newton907284010
Noxubee62317214
Oktibbeha21415719331
Panola182141608
Pearl River1264629523
Perry55523207
Pike1443569827
Pontotoc165921182
Prentiss117822524
Quitman43570
Rankin44148918123
Scott132829213
Sharkey29315438
Simpson12965012219
Smith63216558
Stone55414559
Sunflower1737538415
Tallahatchie89826297
Tate1359405714
Tippah103526612
Tishomingo888419626
Tunica55517152
Union1351254611
Walthall675276713
Warren16145612526
Washington276610518039
Wayne1064225910
Webster388135211
Wilkinson35221205
Winston936224411
Yalobusha601237815
Yazoo13413613514
Total125,8853,4337,0011,347

* Note: A death previously reported in Neshoba County was determined not to be a COVID-19 related death

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

