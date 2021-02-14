1,093 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,093 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 2 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 287,436 with 6,462 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Both deaths occurred on February 12 in the counties below.

County Total Covington 1 Lamar 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

* Note: A previously reported death in Warren County was counted twice, and has been corrected.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.