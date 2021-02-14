1,093 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,093 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 2 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 287,436 with 6,462 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Both deaths occurred on February 12 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Covington1
Lamar1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams229174
Alcorn288259
Amite109232
Attala205069
Benton91524
Bolivar4505116
Calhoun154226
Carroll115323
Chickasaw199350
Choctaw69015
Claiborne97229
Clarke164869
Clay176346
Coahoma270065
Copiah271156
Covington241175
De Soto19176226
Forrest6846134
Franklin74519
George225744
Greene123432
Grenada241974
Hancock331572
Harrison16082258
Hinds18438377
Holmes179569
Humphreys89826
Issaquena1676
Itawamba286971
Jackson12179213
Jasper205441
Jefferson60726
Jefferson Davis98231
Jones7675139
Kemper88022
Lafayette5642110
Lamar561974
Lauderdale6645219
Lawrence117119
Leake249469
Lee9568158
Leflore3311117
Lincoln338599
Lowndes5930137
Madison9295189
Marion246677
Marshall390990
Monroe3946123
Montgomery118537
Neshoba3696165
Newton217351
Noxubee121229
Oktibbeha435290
Panola419689
Pearl River3958123
Perry114533
Pike294390
Pontotoc402766
Prentiss266358
Quitman76014
Rankin12384253
Scott287766
Sharkey48717
Simpson261678
Smith147628
Stone167728
Sunflower312884
Tallahatchie167639
Tate295470
Tippah270164
Tishomingo208864
Tunica96323
Union386472
Walthall122739
Warren4055113 *
Washington5113126
Wayne244940
Webster106228
Wilkinson61726
Winston218674
Yalobusha140636
Yazoo280360
Total287,4366,462

* Note: A previously reported death in Warren County was counted twice, and has been corrected.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

