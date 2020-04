JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information to help find the person who is responsible for the murder of a five-year-old girl.

Queenyanna Davis died after multiple bullets entered Wood Village Apartments in Jackson on April 15. Three adults were injured in the shooting.

Davis passed away at the hospital.

If you have information, call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.