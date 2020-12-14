11-year-old boy being recognized as hero in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – An 11-year-old boy is being recognized as a local hero. Jayson Hopton, a Pearl native, woke up to a strange sight.

“I looked in the sky to see what kind of time it was and then I saw orange in the air and was like that doesn’t look right.”

It didn’t look right because it was around 3:00 a.m. Hopton looked out of his bedroom window and couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I ran to my mama’s room and screamed, Mom! The house across the street is on fire,” said Hopton.

When my dad woke up and looked outside, he thought our house was on fire, but it wasn’t.

But to Justin, “I automatically went for the water hose and once I kind of figured out the fire was across the street, I kind of calmed down and made sure she was on the phone.”

The house was being remodeled and no one was home.

According to the Pearl Fire Department, the home had been burning for a while before anyone noticed.

“To see something like that and make a thought to wake a parent up and call; we’re pretty proud of that,” said PFD Battalion Chief Donnie Boykin.

The Pearl Fire Department plans to recognize Jayson Hopton as a hero for his quick reaction.

“That’s what we want to see is our kids not being afraid to tell a parent when something is not right or even dialing 9-1-1,” said Boykin.

Hopton said when he’s not busy being a hero, he enjoys playing Fortnite.

