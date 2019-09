Yes, you read the title correctly. More than one hundred Shih Tzus located in a house near Crystal Springs were taken from the home and are scattered at area shelters.

Animal control officers say the living conditions for the dogs were incredibly unsanitary and the owner was overwhelmed in her ability to care for the animals.

The Copiah Animal Shelter took 48 of the dogs, the remainder came to Jackson and are sheltered with the Mississipi Animal Rescue League.