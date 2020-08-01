1,134 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,134 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. 30 additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 59, 881 with 1,693 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 31:

County Total Adams 1 Alcorn 1 Claiborne 1 Forrest 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 4 Jefferson Davis 1 Lafayette 2 Lincoln 1 Madison 3 Pike 2 Simpson 2 Smith 1 Sunflower 1 Tunica 1 Winston 1

* 6 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 5 and July 26, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Adams 1 Attala 1 Desoto 1 Lee 1 Marion 1 Tate 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 578 25 45 12 Alcorn 349 4 1 1 Amite 204 5 * 13 2 Attala 495 24 89 20 Benton 124 0 1 0 Bolivar 933 32 48 9 Calhoun 373 8 23 4 Carroll 245 11 45 9 Chickasaw 427 19 35 11 Choctaw 125 4 0 0 Claiborne 399 13 43 9 Clarke 297 25 19 9 Clay 364 14 2 1 Coahoma 648 10 4 2 Copiah 903 23 30 3 Covington 576 11 4 1 De Soto 3215 27 41 6 Forrest 1615 51 99 31 Franklin 111 2 * 3 1 George 539 5 1 0 Greene 226 11 35 6 Grenada 805 20 71 11 Hancock 324 14 8 4 Harrison 2067 32 126 14 Hinds 5176 106 237 47 Holmes 835 46 97 20 Humphreys 265 11 19 6 Issaquena 21 1 0 0 Itawamba 306 10 34 7 Jackson 1874 34 68 7 Jasper 373 8 1 0 Jefferson 191 6 6 1 Jefferson Davis 196 6 3 1 Jones 1740 57 168 35 Kemper 223 15 38 9 Lafayette 861 9 67 5 Lamar 1105 12 3 2 Lauderdale 1321 88 205 56 Lawrence 307 5 14 0 Leake 762 25 5 0 Lee 1194 30 66 15 Leflore 827 59 184 42 Lincoln 735 39 115 27 Lowndes 958 30 64 16 Madison 2272 53 172 26 Marion 594 18 15 2 Marshall 556 8 12 1 Monroe 687 50 126 41 Montgomery 291 3 0 0 Neshoba 1190 87 107 35 Newton 514 11 8 1 Noxubee 414 10 16 3 Oktibbeha 1044 34 168 22 Panola 896 11 5 1 Pearl River 480 36 53 14 Perry 213 7 0 0 Pike 819 32 67 15 Pontotoc 716 7 4 1 Prentiss 331 6 24 3 Quitman 220 1 0 0 Rankin 2111 28 87 10 Scott 951 17 15 3 Sharkey 180 1 6 1 Simpson 707 26 15 11 Smith 374 13 54 8 Stone 146 3 2 1 Sunflower 903 22 11 2 Tallahatchie 446 10 7 2 Tate 638 22 31 11 Tippah 294 12 0 0 Tishomingo 306 3 2 0 Tunica 252 6 12 2 Union 513 13 20 8 Walthall 439 18 57 9 Warren 964 25 80 11 Washington 1457 32 39 10 Wayne 731 21 56 10 Webster 195 12 52 11 Wilkinson 183 12 8 2 Winston 566 15 40 11 Yalobusha 312 10 35 7 Yazoo 764 11 21 2 Total 59,881 1,693 3,607 759

