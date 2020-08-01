Coronavirus Information

1,134 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,134 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. 30 additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 59, 881 with 1,693 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 31:

CountyTotal
Adams1
Alcorn1
Claiborne1
Forrest1
Harrison1
Hinds4
Jefferson Davis1
Lafayette2
Lincoln1
Madison3
Pike2
Simpson2
Smith1
Sunflower1
Tunica1
Winston1

6 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 5 and July 26, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Adams1
Attala1
Desoto1
Lee1
Marion1
Tate1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams578254512
Alcorn349411
Amite2045 *132
Attala495248920
Benton124010
Bolivar93332489
Calhoun3738234
Carroll24511459
Chickasaw427193511
Choctaw125400
Claiborne39913439
Clarke29725199
Clay3641421
Coahoma6481042
Copiah90323303
Covington5761141
De Soto321527416
Forrest1615519931
Franklin1112 *31
George539510
Greene22611356
Grenada805207111
Hancock3241484
Harrison20673212614
Hinds517610623747
Holmes835469720
Humphreys26511196
Issaquena21100
Itawamba30610347
Jackson187434687
Jasper373810
Jefferson191661
Jefferson Davis196631
Jones17405716835
Kemper22315389
Lafayette8619675
Lamar11051232
Lauderdale13218820556
Lawrence3075140
Leake7622550
Lee1194306615
Leflore8275918442
Lincoln7353911527
Lowndes958306416
Madison22725317226
Marion59418152
Marshall5568121
Monroe6875012641
Montgomery291300
Neshoba11908710735
Newton5141181
Noxubee41410163
Oktibbeha10443416822
Panola8961151
Pearl River480365314
Perry213700
Pike819326715
Pontotoc716741
Prentiss3316243
Quitman220100
Rankin2111288710
Scott95117153
Sharkey180161
Simpson707261511
Smith37413548
Stone146321
Sunflower90322112
Tallahatchie4461072
Tate638223111
Tippah2941200
Tishomingo306320
Tunica2526122
Union51313208
Walthall43918579
Warren964258011
Washington1457323910
Wayne731215610
Webster195125211
Wilkinson1831282
Winston566154011
Yalobusha31210357
Yazoo76411212
Total59,8811,6933,607759

