1,134 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,134 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. 30 additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 59, 881 with 1,693 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 31:
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Alcorn
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Lafayette
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Madison
|3
|Pike
|2
|Simpson
|2
|Smith
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Tunica
|1
|Winston
|1
* 6 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 5 and July 26, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Attala
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Lee
|1
|Marion
|1
|Tate
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|578
|25
|45
|12
|Alcorn
|349
|4
|1
|1
|Amite
|204
|5 *
|13
|2
|Attala
|495
|24
|89
|20
|Benton
|124
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|933
|32
|48
|9
|Calhoun
|373
|8
|23
|4
|Carroll
|245
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|427
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|125
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|399
|13
|43
|9
|Clarke
|297
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|364
|14
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|648
|10
|4
|2
|Copiah
|903
|23
|30
|3
|Covington
|576
|11
|4
|1
|De Soto
|3215
|27
|41
|6
|Forrest
|1615
|51
|99
|31
|Franklin
|111
|2 *
|3
|1
|George
|539
|5
|1
|0
|Greene
|226
|11
|35
|6
|Grenada
|805
|20
|71
|11
|Hancock
|324
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|2067
|32
|126
|14
|Hinds
|5176
|106
|237
|47
|Holmes
|835
|46
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|265
|11
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|306
|10
|34
|7
|Jackson
|1874
|34
|68
|7
|Jasper
|373
|8
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|191
|6
|6
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|196
|6
|3
|1
|Jones
|1740
|57
|168
|35
|Kemper
|223
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|861
|9
|67
|5
|Lamar
|1105
|12
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|1321
|88
|205
|56
|Lawrence
|307
|5
|14
|0
|Leake
|762
|25
|5
|0
|Lee
|1194
|30
|66
|15
|Leflore
|827
|59
|184
|42
|Lincoln
|735
|39
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|958
|30
|64
|16
|Madison
|2272
|53
|172
|26
|Marion
|594
|18
|15
|2
|Marshall
|556
|8
|12
|1
|Monroe
|687
|50
|126
|41
|Montgomery
|291
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1190
|87
|107
|35
|Newton
|514
|11
|8
|1
|Noxubee
|414
|10
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|1044
|34
|168
|22
|Panola
|896
|11
|5
|1
|Pearl River
|480
|36
|53
|14
|Perry
|213
|7
|0
|0
|Pike
|819
|32
|67
|15
|Pontotoc
|716
|7
|4
|1
|Prentiss
|331
|6
|24
|3
|Quitman
|220
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2111
|28
|87
|10
|Scott
|951
|17
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|180
|1
|6
|1
|Simpson
|707
|26
|15
|11
|Smith
|374
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|146
|3
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|903
|22
|11
|2
|Tallahatchie
|446
|10
|7
|2
|Tate
|638
|22
|31
|11
|Tippah
|294
|12
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|306
|3
|2
|0
|Tunica
|252
|6
|12
|2
|Union
|513
|13
|20
|8
|Walthall
|439
|18
|57
|9
|Warren
|964
|25
|80
|11
|Washington
|1457
|32
|39
|10
|Wayne
|731
|21
|56
|10
|Webster
|195
|12
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|183
|12
|8
|2
|Winston
|566
|15
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|312
|10
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|764
|11
|21
|2
|Total
|59,881
|1,693
|3,607
|759
