117 new coronavirus cases, one additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 117 new cases of the coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with one additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 307,449 with 7,096 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams245882
Alcorn297764
Amite120041
Attala213273
Benton97225
Bolivar4769129
Calhoun163230
Carroll120826
Chickasaw204857
Choctaw72817
Claiborne101330
Clarke176876
Clay182454
Coahoma289677
Copiah292965
Covington254580
De Soto20772248
Forrest7523146
Franklin81823
George237847
Greene129433
Grenada254982
Hancock372085
Harrison17489302
Hinds19888408
Holmes186471
Humphreys94332
Issaquena1686
Itawamba296776
Jackson13097243
Jasper219748
Jefferson64828
Jefferson Davis105432
Jones8290160
Kemper95226
Lafayette6027117
Lamar610584
Lauderdale7187237
Lawrence126223
Leake261073
Lee9856169
Leflore3468124
Lincoln3869108
Lowndes6262144
Madison9895210
Marion265779
Marshall4273100
Monroe4057132
Montgomery125542
Neshoba3987176
Newton244859
Noxubee125933
Oktibbeha455297
Panola4442103
Pearl River4419139
Perry125138
Pike3180104
Pontotoc416472
Prentiss275659
Quitman78916
Rankin13311275
Scott310572
Sharkey49617
Simpson287484
Smith158534
Stone179131
Sunflower329389
Tallahatchie175240
Tate322681
Tippah284668
Tishomingo222067
Tunica102525
Union403675
Walthall130543
Warren4280118
Washington5280132
Wayne261341
Webster113432
Wilkinson64727
Winston225981
Yalobusha158836
Yazoo304368
Total307,4497,096

