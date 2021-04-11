117 new coronavirus cases, one additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 117 new cases of the coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with one additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 307,449 with 7,096 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.