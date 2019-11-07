119 undocumented immigrants prosecuted for stealing identities of Americans

Handcuffed workers await transportation to a processing center following a raid by U.S. immigration officials at Koch Foods Inc., plant in Morton, Miss. U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants on Wednesday and signaled that the early-morning strikes were part of a large-scale operation targeting owners as well as employees. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced that 119 undocumented immigrants have been prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office since the execution of multiple federal criminal and administrative search warrants at seven sites across Mississippi on August 7, 2019.

The federal indictments charge the defendants with crimes including misusing social security numbers of American citizens, fraudulently claiming to be a U.S. citizen, falsifying immigration documents and reentering the United States after having previously been deported or removed.

To date, 47 of the 119 indicted undocumented immigrants have pled guilty, with a number of others indicating their intent to plead guilty. Of those who have already pled guilty, 26 admitted to fraudulently using the Social Security Number of an American citizen. 21 of the undocumented workers have pled guilty to unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously deported or removed. The remaining have been charged with these same crimes, as well as some charged with falsely claiming to be a United States Citizen and making false statements in immigration documents.

“Americans have been directly harmed by the theft of their identities, resulting in citizens not being able to get loans or credit cards, obtain health insurance, and perform other basic activities. Every single one of the 680 aliens arrested in August broke our nation’s laws by coming to our country illegally. Turning a blind eye to their illegal acts would not be fair to our nation, their victims, or the millions of naturalized American citizens who waited years and meticulously followed the process by which to become an American. It is our job in the U.S. Attorney’s Office to enforce our federal laws equitably and fairly, and we have done so and will continue to vigorously do so, protecting all Americans and ensuring the national security and sovereignty of our country is upheld,” said U.S. Attorney Hurst.

The announcement comes after Representative Bennie Thompson, Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, hosted a hearing on the ICE raids.