RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The nursing shortage is hitting Mississippi hard. It’s also causing challenges in finding educators. Stay-at-home mom Rebecca Harper is back in school at Holmes Community College to become a nurse, and she is well on her way.

“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse,” said Harper. “I love to take care of people. It was the obvious choice for me.”

Harper finishes the two-year registered nurse program in May after finishing clinicals, hands-on experience and rigorous testing. Alice Austin is in charge of the nursing program at the Ridgeland and Granada campuses. Mississippi is short thousands of nurses.

“Everybody who wants a job has a job,” said Austin, program chair.

Holmes Community College says at least 70 students graduate from the nursing programs

each year. There’s also another gap to fill, those preparing future health care workers.

“The problem we are having is finding nurse educators that want to teach because of the

nursing shortage,” said Austin. “People, nurses are traveling and making more money but nursing education

salaries have not risen to what they can make as a traveling nurse.”

There aren’t many nurse faculty members out there according to research from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. The most recent numbers show only 7.2 percent in 2020, that’s slightly above 6.5 percent in 2019.

The University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Nursing and Health has teamed up with Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, adding two hospital clinical teaching faculty members.

“We have provided them with what we call embedded instructors, said Phebe McKay, the Merit Health Wesley Chief Nursing Officer. “These are instructors that we actually employ. It is much harder for the universities to get positions than it is for the facility here. We have the ability now to take in 32 more nursing students by having faculty within our hospital so this allows us to have more nurses that are graduating come through USM. We started this last semester so we have a group here now that is senior level and a group here that is sophomore level.”

The goal with the instructors is two fold: to reduce the nursing shortage by increasing the number of USM nursing graduates who start working in a Mississippi health care setting; and to help the university increase clinical faculty so enrollment will grow.