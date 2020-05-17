12 News Anthony Howard and wife host drive-through baby shower

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Pregnancy is an exciting and stressful part of life and would typically bring family and friends together for celebration and support.

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated even the simpler aspects like throwing a baby, which is why 12 News’ very own Anthony Howard and his wife were greeted with loved ones in a drive thru celebration.

Getting ready for their first born was always going to be a roller coaster journey, but the coronavirus put a lot of the exciting moments for the Howard’s on hold. So, her family and co-workers came to the rescue.

“They took that idea and made all of this. We have the tropical pineapple and coconut and when they come by they get a lei,” said Alexandra Howard.

In the latest CDC reports, pregnant women are not affected by COVID-19, but they are at a greater risk of other respiratory viruses that COVID-19 could make worse, so Alexandra is taking no chances.

“Wear the mask and everything and also I don’t go anywhere unless I really have to for the sake of me and my health and baby Anna.

Before dropping off their gifts, everyone made sure they were disinfected and let the Howard’s know they cared.

“I brought wash clothes, blankets, bottles, nursing pads. Family should always be there for each other,” said Keva Harris.

“Family is everything and I wanted to come out and make sure I supported Anthony and Alex,” said Janeeka.

Alexandria expects the big day to come mid-June.