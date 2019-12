Olde Towne Middle School’s GLAM program held a dinner for mentees and their mothers at Highland Colony Baptist Church.

40 members of the school’s GLAM (Girls Learning About Maturity) program meet monthly and are paired with a mentor from the staff.

This year, they’ve held workshops on etiquette, goal setting, and hygiene.

12 News anchor Candace Coleman was the event’s keynote speaker and the event also featured a guest appearance by Ridgeland Mayor Gene Magee and his wife.