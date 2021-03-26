Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Live
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
12 News Investigates
Live Cameras
Lottery
Border Report Tour
Newsfeed Now
12 News Connect
WJTV Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Family of teen who choked on chicken nugget gets $2 million
Video
Top Stories
12 News Connect: Tutorial
Video
Stranger removed mask to kiss baby girl on lips as mother looked away, police say
St. Louis woman found dead at Cancun resort
Video
Masks and hand sanitizer are tax deductible, IRS says
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
Mississippi governor signs universal recognition bill into law
Top Stories
Mississippi AG joins lawsuit over Biden’s pause on oil, gas leasing
Top Stories
Gov. Reeves signs bill to raise monthly TANF benefits
Video
Mississippi Tourism Association hosts 2021 Tourism Day
Video
Computer science instruction bill signed by Governor Tate Reeves
Video
Legislative leaders kill key proposal to address Jackson water crisis
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Severe Weather
Sports
BASKETBALL BRACKET CHALLENGE
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
NFL Draft
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Black History Month
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Hometown Heroes
Living Local Videos
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contest Winners
Contests
Search
Search
Search
12 News Connect: Tutorial
News
Posted:
Mar 26, 2021 / 04:11 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 26, 2021 / 04:22 PM CDT
To access the interactive live polling system, 12 News Connect, click
here
.
Trending Stories
Man crashes after being shot while driving along I-220
Weather
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Video
Watch Live
Masks and hand sanitizer are tax deductible, IRS says