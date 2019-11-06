Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Mike Chaney remains Insurance Commissioner: BREAKING NEWS
Top Stories
Lynn Fitch to become next Attorney General of Mississippi: BREAKING NEWS
Top Stories
Delbert Hosemann to become next Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi: BREAKING NEWS
12 News Election Coverage: LIVE NOW
Early list of winners for Mississippi General Elections: HAPPENING NOW
Race for the Capitol: Tracking the Governor’s Race
Politics
Election
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
MS Lt. Governor Debate
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Neshoba County Fair
Election Results
Top Stories
Mike Chaney remains Insurance Commissioner: BREAKING NEWS
Top Stories
Lynn Fitch to become next Attorney General of Mississippi: BREAKING NEWS
Top Stories
Delbert Hosemann to become next Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi: BREAKING NEWS
12 News Election Coverage: LIVE NOW
Early list of winners for Mississippi General Elections: HAPPENING NOW
Shad White projected to be elected as State Auditor: BREAKING NEWS
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC Football
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
Focused On Those Who Serve
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Pine Belt Elections
Hub Market
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Focused On Mississippi
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Those Who Serve
Focused On Pets
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contests
Home for the Holidays
THANKSGIVING DINNER GIVEAWAY 2019
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Click here for election results
12 News Election Coverage: LIVE NOW
News
by:
William Richardson
Posted:
Nov 5, 2019 / 09:15 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2019 / 09:15 PM CST
Trending Stories
Election Results
Election Results: LIVE UPDATES
Early list of winners for Mississippi General Elections: HAPPENING NOW
Watch Live
Delbert Hosemann to become next Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi: BREAKING NEWS
Community Calendar