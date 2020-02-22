12 News Exclusive: More abuse allegations at Little Footprints Daycare

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Parents in Madison are speaking out after they say Little Footprints Learning Center neglected their child several times. 12 News spoke exclusively to the family, who hopes the daycare is fully investigated.

Just a few weeks ago, former Little Footprints teacher Katherine Ross was charged with three counts of felony child abuse and child neglect.

Now, the Martinez family is speaking out because they believe there’s a bigger issue at the daycare.

“She had bruising on her arm, she had a shiner under eye, so we picked her up, she had a black eye and then there was an incident of neglect.”

The family said they kept track of the incidents. Once they saw 12 News’ report about the termination of Ross, they instantly became worried. They requested to see footage of all the incidents that resulted in the injury of their daughter.

“I was told, we couldn’t find that so we just assume that she bit herself.”

The family said they didn’t buy it. They pulled their daughter out of the daycare for about a week, sent her back and then requested another look at the footage from the incidents.

“She said you find a time when you can meet with me and then we’ll be glad to show you.”

But the family said that didn’t happen. Instead, they were met with a plastic bag and a dismissal letter, saying their child could not come back the same day.

“I was feeling like she wouldn’t even give us the peace of mind that our child has not been mistreated. It’s just been a lot of accidents.”

The family has turned their concerns into the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. As they struggle to find another available daycare, they’re hoping Little Footprints Daycare is investigated by all agencies.

“I feel like they’re hiding a lot of stuff and we really don’t know what’s going on there until they do a full investigation.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed they’re working an additional complaint regarding the daycare.

12 News reached out to the daycare for comment. We were told the owner wasn’t in and should call back.