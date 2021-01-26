12 News Exclusive: Wife of Hinds County supervisor accuses him of domestic violence

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Serious accusations have been made against Hinds County Supervisor David Archie. His wife, Niya Archie, has accused him of domestic violence. Her family said this isn’t the first time this has happened.

Video shows Supervisor Archie throwing his wife’s clothes onto the street. Pictures taken by family members show bedroom doors have been removed.

“We are not going to stop until we get accountability. Mr. Archie is no better than anyone else, and there will not be any favoritism here,” said Deetra Eiland, who is the sister of Niya.

Niya Archie’s sisters said the supervisor hit her, verbally abused her and even choked her.

On Monday, Niya filed an affidavit with the Hinds County Justice Court to keep the peace. She said David threatened to harm her, but he was stopped by his nephew.

Pictures showed Jackson police officers were called to the Archie’s home on Clubview Drive. When 12 News asked Officer Sam Brown about the case, he said there were no details to give.

This is not the first time the supervisor has been accused of domestic violence. There was one incident in 1996 in Georgia, but the charges were later dropped. He was also accused in 2016, but he was never convicted.

12 News reached out to Supervisor Archie for a comment. His office released the following statement.