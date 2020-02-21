12 News Exclusive: Witness speaks out after deadly stabbing at Wendy’s

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 25-year-old man died in a stabbing at the Wendy’s in Pearl on Thursday. Police said the suspect was the victim’s co-worker.

12 News spoke exclusively to an employee who witnessed the incident. The employee said management is at fault.

“In my opinion, all of this could have been avoided.”

The employee said she knew the day would come when someone would get hurt.

“He scared literally everybody on that shift. He had threatened the man who stabbed him multiple times. Threatened his life.”

She said the victim, Herbert Redmond, allegedly had mental illness problems that management was aware of. The employee said Redmond had bothered the suspect, 42-year-old Edward McWilliams, for weeks.

“Getting in his face threatening to kill him as a result. As we were working just the night before the murder, I had to get in between the both of these grown men and try to push them apart.”

But on Thursday, things escalated. She said Redmond kept pushing the suspect’s buttons and that’s when he snapped.

“Around the corner where they deposit the cash, blood just started flying and his arm was just slinging around, and there was blood everywhere. The blood splashed me, and when I got home last night, I thought the MT’s got it all off and it was in my hair.”

Although dealing with the vivid memories of the deadly scene, she wants people to know McWilliams is not a terrible person and that management did nothing to help.



“Unfortunately there’s two victims in this. Two people lost their lives. The man who defended himself for fear of his life, and the man who slipped through society with mental health issues.”

Wendy’s released a statement on the incident saying in part:

We are saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of our restaurant team members. This was an isolated incident and we will continue to work with law enforcement on the investigation. Wendy’s

McWilliams is being held without bond in the Rankin County Detention Center.

Officials with Wendy’s said the restaurant will remain closed until further notice.