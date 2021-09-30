12 News Investigates: Carjacking caught on camera in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A neighbor in Fondren witnessed a frightening carjacking. In just seconds, the car was gone.

The suspects had this planned out perfectly. A man was inside his Honda Accord, one of the suspects put a gun up to his back. They took off in a CRV and his car. The victim was left wondering what was going. Meanwhile, his friend inside the house saw and told him friend to call 911.

“I started following them in my truck, but I couldn’t get to them,” said Chris Wilbourn, a neighbor.

Wilbourn said Jackson police showed up quickly; about six officers.

“He was very shaken up. His very first reaction was, ‘Do I need to get self-defense training? Do I need to get a gun? What do I need to do to protect myself?’ He’s terrified.”

Wilbourn said the crime on Meadow Ridge in Fondren last week caught people off guard. His nearby neighbors are learning self-defense techniques after the carjacking.

Kevis Johnson teaches firearms training and has been working in security for 20 years. He said you should always pay attention to your surroundings.

“So if you’re not paying attention, and they get the drop on you, the best thing to do is comply. Your car, no matter how valuable it is to you, whether it is sentimental or numerical value, it’s not worth your life. You have to comply,” stated Johnson.

Tips from Kevis Johnson, Johnson & Associates Security Consultants are as follows: