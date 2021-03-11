12 News Investigates: Inoperable booster station in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A booster station in South Jackson has been inoperable for years, and neighbors have been asking about it recently due to the city’s water crisis.

City leaders said the Maddox Road Booster Station would not have made much of an impact following February’s winter storms.

Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams said, “No, it still would’ve lost pressure. The reason for the booster station was to increase pressure in that area. So those areas in well will be put on surface, but that was taken out of service in 2015.”

12 News reached out to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to find out why the booster station has not been cleared to get back on line. William F. Moody, the director of the Bureau of Public Water Supply at the health department, said, “they have not yet come into full compliance with the lead and copper rule.”