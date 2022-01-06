12 News Investigates: Medically fragile children impacted by statewide nursing shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Data released in a Mississippi Department of Employment Security study shows there’s an average of 1,635 registered nurse openings in the state.

“We had a nursing shortage nationwide even before COVID hit, and once COVID hit, it just blew us off our feet. We just didn’t see it coming,” said Isluv Robertson, Owner, Sam’s Choice Healthcare.

Sam’s Choice Healthcare is having trouble finding nurses. Isluv Robertson is a registered nurse herself and owner of the company.

“We have a set rate that the state allocates for us to pay our nurses, so it doesn’t increase. so just…absolutely we can’t compete.. with other says hospitals who are having travel assignments and they are offering tripletimes what we could even get reimbursed so we can’t compete with the covid rush.”

Robertson says they pay LPNs 20 to 26 dollars an hour and registered nurses $27 to $33.

Right now, the nurses see about 20 patients. Robertson says she needs 10 to 15 nurses for each case to be fully staffed, but right now she’s at just 4 to 6.

The nurses mean so much to her clients– Jerry and Miesha Holloway-Braxton sent a thank you note on Facebook with a video of little Jordyn for sending a nurse right away. He has Digeorge Syndrome where a small part of chromosome 22 is missing, a heart defect, along with two major open heart surgeries.

Sometimes Sam’s Choice Healthcare will get cases that haven’t been staffed in 3-6 months.

Other times that have to outsource if they don’t have nurses in a particular area.