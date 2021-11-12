12 News Investigates: Belhaven dog abuse caught on camera

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is caught on surveillance video abusing his dog.

Local Belhaven neighbor Merry Barnes said the sounds she heard from the dog are hard to forget and said if she hadn’t stepped in, who knows what could have happened.

Barnes recalled exactly what she was doing on October 30– a day she won’t quickly forget.

“I was getting ready to go to work and for a big event that I was hosting and was inside my apartment, doors closed air running, and over those sounds of my home I could hear the sounds of this dog howling and barking,” said Barnes.

Caught on Spectrum Sip’s surveillance video in Belhaven– one can see Howard, the dog, running onto the porch, soon followed by his owner.

“You know I saw him with the leash in hand so I hollered ‘hey what are you doing’, and he turned around. I said ‘what are you doing?’ He said ‘this is my dog’ and he said he couldn’t get the collar on the dog, but I think I startled him. I think he started to feel the pressure that people were starting to come out of their houses. I saw other neighbors and bystanders coming out because the sound was just gut wrenching.”

Barnes said shortly after confronting the man, he ran off with the dog and neighbors called 9-1-1.

“I just kind of broke it down in increments. You know right here he steps on the dog allegedly,” said Jay Coleman, Commander of the Administration at Jackson Police Department.

Commander Coleman was sent the video and said it’s textbook animal abuse.

“We don’t have any audio of this, but I can see the dogs mouth barking and yelping.”

“”And this last part is just very bad– he just snatches the dog. He could have broken the dogs leg or anything like that.”

“The charges that we have are with the Jackson city ordinance which is section 18-12 and it’s care and humane treatment of an animal. Based on the video there were some violations of that enough to swear and affidavit out.”

Commander Coleman said he’s not releasing the name of the name of the suspect at this time as charges are pending but he commends Merry and the other witnesses who stepped in on behalf of Howard, the dog.

The commander said he is still gathering statements from other witnesses, but the suspect is expected in court December 14.