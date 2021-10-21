12 News Investigates: Double homicide suspect released on bond in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect is out on bond after being charged with murder in the deaths of a young couple in Adams County. The female victim’s mother said the suspect should not be out on bond.

In May 2020, Angenel Washington, the victim’s mother, heard loud gunshots at Kenny Graves Apartments.

“I never imagined it was my daughter gunned down,” she said. “I opened the door and I saw my daughter laying there and burnt marks on her chest. When the smoke cleared, I seen Cameron there on the passenger side.”

Investigators said the two victims, Jamesia Brown, 19, and Cameron Jones, 16, were both killed in the shooting. The couple left behind a little boy named Cayden.

“I’m trying to give him all the love he need, so he don’t have to turn to the streets,” said Washington.

She believes there was more than one person involved in the shooting.

Major Frank Smith of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said, “Semaj Jackson became a person of interest. We developed evidence, and she was later arrested after talking to the district attorney and charged with two counts of murder.”

Jamesia Brown

Cameron Jones

Investigators said social media led up to the shooting, but there is likely more to it.

“It’s not uncommon for people who have been in jail for a while to have their bonds reviewed by a court. That’s what happened in this case,” said Smith.

Jackson was released on a $110,000 bond.