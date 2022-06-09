JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews finally got to cleaning up the trash along Chadwick Drive. WJTV 12 News first told you about the litter issue in May.

Chadwick Drive in south Jackson appears to be the spot where people just unload entire bags of garbage onto the side of the road.

For several weeks, WJTV 12 News saw trash and discarded items never being picked up. Fast forward a few weeks following our news report, there has been quite an improvement from the last time we talked to Mary Brown, who lives at the apartment complex nearby.

“I’m glad to see that. I’m really glad to see that because it was a mess,” said Brown.

We asked Brown if she believed WJTV 12 News got the results.

“Of course, that’s the only way you’re going to get it going. If you have some reporters out here and putting it on television, somebody’s going to be ashamed and get the work done,” said Brown.

Four former prisoners released to New Way Mississippi collected 500 to 600 pounds of trash.

“We’re picking up a lot of trash out here, trying to get the city clean,” said Garry Haralson, with New Way Mississippi.

The community eyesore is getting cleaned up piece by piece. Chadwick Drive was added to the list of roads for litter pick-up after we called New Way Mississippi.

“Be mindful. Don’t ride down the road and throw trash away,” said Charlie McGowan, with New Way Mississippi.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for trash to start piling up along the road again. There will be another clean-up on another day as crews do their part to help rid the city of litter.