12 News Investigates: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office employees must show proof of vaccination

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The interim Hinds County sheriff has penned a COVID-19 order for employees at the sheriff’s office.

Everyone who works for the sheriff’s office must give proof of having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine no later than September 30, except those with medical or religious reasons.

Employees will have to provide a second dose within 30 days of the first dose. If employees do not show proof of vaccination, they will get tested.

Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler said, “I think that’s a good policy because we have to be cognizant that we have a responsibility to look out for one another.”

According to the order, everyone at the sheriff’s office when interacting with the public or other employees will continue wearing masks. The sheriff’s order follows the Hinds County government’s order where employees have to present their proof of vaccination by September 16.