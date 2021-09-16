12 News Investigates: JMAA officials’ trip to United Arab Emirates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In May 2020, two members of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the global air show.

JMAA Chief Executive Officer Paul A. Brown and Chairman Robert E. Martin took to the skies May 22 for the show.

After emails from viewers asking 12 News to look into the trip, we combed through public records. Here’s what stood out from the expenses:

Brown’s tab: Room service and dinner cost: $3,412 Room charges: $4,142 Transportation: $435



The total for the hotel was about $7,989 and some additional change. Keep in mind, these totals are in UAE currency.

With $3.67 Emirati Dirham equal to $1.00 U.S. dollar, Brown’s total translates to $2,175 U.S. dollars.

Chairman Martin’s hotel total translates to $862 dollars.

“The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) reimbursed CEO Paul A. Brown and Chairman Robert E. Martin for their hotel rooms, taxes, transfers, and COVID-19 testing. They were each reimbursed $168.00 per diem per day,” LSherie Dean, JMAA Director of Communications, Marketing & PR, stated in an email.

The plane ticket for Brown was more than $3,300, and Martin’s was at least that much. They would not interview on camera after several questions, but we received the following statement on their behalf from Dean: