JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s garbage contract issues have been well documented over the past few months. However, litter in the city has gone under the radar.

A quiet stretch of Chadwick Drive may be less than a mile long, but there is unsightly litter on the street.

“I think it’s horrible. I think it’s unnecessary for someone to just throw their trash out there, their garbage bags. I mean for what? It just doesn’t make sense,” said Mary Brown, who lives nearby.

In early March 2022, WJTV 12 News began to keep an eye on the litter on Chadwick Drive between Highway 18 and Robinson Road. The litter included discarded paper goods, tires, bottles and cans.

While the city has cleaned up other areas around Jackson, this stretch has been largely ignored or neglected. WJTV 12 News reached out to the city about the issue. The city released the following statement:

In the past, litter removal was handled by the solid waste litter crews. However, due to significant shortages in staff, we partnered with New Way Mississippi to assist with litter removal on our major thoroughfares. City of Jackson

New Way Mississippi is a non-profit organization that offers transitional housing and other resources for formerly incarcerated citizens.

“This employment program is actually unique in that we can pay you. They’ll work eight hours and get eight hours pay,” said Larry Perry, who is the president of New Way Mississippi.

He said the city gives the non-profit a list of streets to work. The program has been in place since October 2021.

“There’s a lot to be done, but I think what we do is eat this elephant one bite at a time,” said Perry.