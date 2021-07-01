12 News Investigates: Man accused of taking over home serving unrelated jail sentence

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an all-new 12 News Investigates, we discovered a man accused of falsely occupying a Jackson homeowners’ property is behind bars. 12 News brought this story to the forefront last week, but there’s an update this week.

The house that once sat vacantly has been made into a home, but not in the way David Hughes would like to see. Furniture in the home and the motorcycle we showed you last week are now gone.

Hughes said, “I don’t know what to think. I do need to get total possession of my property, and I can’t do that with their property in my house.”

Alleged squatter David Glaze, according to jail records and the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, is in jail serving a 30-day sentence that started on June 2 when Clinton police picked him up on a contempt of court charge.

The charge was for shoplifting in September 2020. While he was being arrested, police said meth was found.

“I am saddened to a point I have to go through this. I’m saddened to a point where our laws don’t protect us more as citizens people trying to do the right thing, and basically people that do these things basically a slap on the fanny, basically. I’ll say it like that, and they’ll go on and do something else,” said Hughes.

He used legal documents to help him verify what he already knew. Now, he just wants the man out of his home.

Hughes called Glaze’s companion while 12 News was there in front of the house, but she did not answer.

Glaze said an eviction notice will be served soon.

Hughes is the owner of the Clinton Boulevard property. He originally believed Glaze might have been scammed with a fake title deed, but we got down to the bottom of it, and Hughes didn’t fall for it.

If you are having a problem and looking for a solution, tell us about it by sending an email to investigations@wjtv.com.