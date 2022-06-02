JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Last week, WJTV 12 News received an anonymous tip from a Jackson apartment resident who claimed their roof had been leaking since Easter. We followed up one week later, and the resident said the leak was not fixed.

The family said they’ve submitted many maintenance requests about the issue. The resident we spoke to did not want to be identified.

“Whenever we go to take a shower, there’s always leaking water going back into the next bedroom, and they’ve been saying they’re going to get on it, but they haven’t yet. They hadn’t gotten on it yet,” said the resident.

“We can always get in touch with management, and we go up there, and we submit our requests, and they say they’re going to get to it, but it never happens,” the resident continued.

One resident allowed WJTV 12 News into his apartment to get a first-hand look at some of the repairs they said management recently made. He also declined to show his face on camera.

“This has been fixed for like two days. I’m sure it’s going to fall back down,” he said.

WJTV 12 News reached out to management six times since receiving the time. As of June 1, we have not heard back from them.