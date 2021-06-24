12 News Investigates: Squatters in the Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shocking video showed the inside of John Hughes’ home. There are cut wires, damage to the walls, and a motorcycle in the middle of the living room. A neighbor told Hughes the moment she saw something wasn’t right.

“About three months ago, maybe a little later, she called me and told me someone had broken in my back door. So I come down, and I replace the back door. Next time she called me and told me someone was moving into my house,” he said.

Hughes talked to the man who moved in, David Glaze, who claims he bought the Clinton Boulevard property at a tax sale, so Hughes checked to make sure all of his taxes were in order. The Hinds County Tax Assessor’s Office confirmed Hughes redeemed the property before he lost it.

“I told him we need to go together and find out the person who sold him a fraudulent deed,” said Hughes.

Hughes said after that encounter he never heard back from Glaze. He said the person living here could also be a victim, but he can’t get a clear cut answer, so he’s looking for someone to shed light on the problem.

Glaze was living at the home without Hughes’ permission. 12 News called Glaze several times. Another number connected 12 News to Glaze’s girlfriend who said he could not be reached for at least two weeks, and the documents for the house were in a trust account.

For the purchase to be legitimate, according to Real Estate Attorney Roger McGhee, the paperwork would have to be filed at the courthouse.

“Mr. Hughes, according to the records that I can see has the right to have them removed,” said McGhee. He said squatters are a problem in the Jackson-metro area.

“People just find a house that’s empty, jump the meter box, turn the water on themselves and live in it until the landlord finds out they’re there,” said McGhee.

Hughes plans to sue Glaze and is working to evict him.