12 News Investigates: Vaccine hesitancy reigns in some Mississippi counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some counties in Mississippi are seeing low vaccination rates. Is it vaccine hesitancy or lack of access to the shot?

A map shows Madison County as the most vaccinated county at 46 percent. The least is Neshoba County at 21 percent followed by Smith County at 22.

The Smith County Emergency Management director said due to spikes in COVID-19, they are seeing very sick people in the community fighting for their lives. They’re encouraging people to get a shot not just for you but for your family.

Leaders with the Mississippi State Health Department (MSDH) said access to vaccines shouldn’t be a problem.

“Access should not be an issue; the vaccine is available. In addition to pop-up events, the vaccine is available at all of our county health departments,” said MSDH Director of Communications Liz Sharlot.

All county health departments offer the vaccine including Smith and Neshoba counties. Vaccination sites across Mississippi can be found here.