12 News Investigates: Who owns the home?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One day after David Glaze got out of jail on an unrelated case, he contacted 12 News’ Jade Bulecza.

Glaze, who has been living in a home, claims he paid $12,000 to a company in Oklahoma for the Clinton Boulevard property.

“I should’ve done more investigation, I guess. It could’ve been a scam, I guess, and I don’t want to admit that,” he said.

David Hughes, who is on the land roll as the owner of the property, called police when he found Glaze there.

“I told him we need to go together and find out the person who sold him a fraudulent deed,” said Hughes, the property owner.

“I showed them the paperwork I had at that time, and they had Mr. Hughes leave because I told them I paid the back taxes,” said Glaze.

Police responded, but ended up leaving without resolving the issue. 12 News asked Glaze to show us the paperwork, but we have not seen it yet.

“I’m not going to move into a brand new house that’s never been lived in and say I just own it. That’s stupid,” said Glaze.

County records showed Hughes is the owner of the property, and now he just wants to be rid of this whole issue and he’s looking to sell the property.

