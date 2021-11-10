Missing: Angela Freeman last seen in Petal 28 years ago

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A movement on a 28-year-old missing persons investigation out of Perry County rests in the hands of the district attorney.

The sheriff said his portion on the investigation is complete, but the district attorney isn’t convinced.

“When you have a missing loved one and you want answers and you don’t want answers tomorrow, you want today. You’re not waiting, and now you have a family that’s waited 28 years and hasn’t gotten on yet,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

On September 10, 1993, 17-year-old Angela Freeman went missing.

“We do know she left Pizza Hut in her vehicle, but she never showed back up to her apartment,” said Nobles.

The sheriff said Freeman was last seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal. According to reports, she’d come to see her boyfriend late that night after he’d gotten off work. Investigators said Freeman was about four months pregnant.

“I don’t want to give out the details of the case, but we know something transpired from there to the Mahned Bridge where her vehicle was found,” said Nobles.

The bridge was roughly 20-miles from the Pizza Hut.

“We do know initially when they found the vehicle, there was a puddle that they found that turned out to be transmission fluid, and then there was also blood that was found that underneath the vehicle, right there close to the tail light, and they found blood inside the tail light.”

Nobles worked for the Petal Police Department before his time in Perry County. That’s where he said he first became familiar with the case. When he became sheriff in 2016, he worked with the previous investigators to hopefully create a timeline and hopefully bring closure.

“So, we kind of took the case and to be honest with you, we took it to the point where Rusty Keys put the whole case together along with Jamie Humphrey. We put it together based off of one suspect, and we turned this case actually over to our District Attorney’s Office hoping that we can further that along and get an indictment on the person that we believe was involved in the case,” said Nobles. “We turned that case in right there at the end of my first term. Close to maybe two years ago right before the new District Attorney took office.”

When asked why the case has been sitting idle for two years, the current district attorney said he doesn’t believe the evidence is strong enough to only point to one person and wants a winnable case.

The investigation for Freeman is considered closed, but Nobles said if anyone has information that could be helpful in finding out what happened to Freeman, you’re urged to call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.