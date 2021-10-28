Missing: Michael Moffett last seen in Vicksburg in October 2020

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi family wants answers after the disappearance of their loved one. Michael L. Moffett, 50, was last seen in Vicksburg in October 2020.

His family described him as a talented and kind hearted person. Moffett’s sister said she knew something happened to him after she didn’t receive a birthday phone call.

“He wanted a better life, and he was appreciative for everything. And everybody did the deal and tried to help him. He was appreciative, and no matter what he did or what he has done, we need people to know that overall, my brother is a kind hearted person,” said Cynthia Moffett, who is his sister.

Moffett was first reported missing on November 3, 2020. Investigators said it was unusual because people were used to seeing him around town.

“He was cool with a lot of people. That’s how people saw me growing up. People would say, ‘Oh, you’re Mike’s son. We’ll call you little Mike.’ That’s pretty much what I went through until I was a teenager,” said Jalen Jackson, Moffett’s son.

“Everybody knows Michael Moffett. He was the guy that… He walked a lot. He got around, you know, talked to people. He’s very, you know, people friendly. He’s one of those people you see him, you know him,” said Sgt. Curtis Judge with the Vicksburg Police Department.

Judge said investigators believe Moffett was last seen at the Admiral Imperial Apartments.

“Talked to several people in seven different locations and have yet to find anything and have any leads. We’ve done searches, and we have yet to locate,” he explained.

Moffett’s family said he struggled with mental health issues. They’re worried something bad has happened to him, but they’re not giving up on the search for him.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information on Moffett’s whereabouts, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636-2511.