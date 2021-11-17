Missing: Skyler Burnley last seen in Rankin County in 2016

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A five-year missing person case is still under investigation in Rankin County. Investigators said a small group of people know what happened to Skyler Burnley, but no one is talking.

“He’s missing. So many others are missing, and everybody needs closure. We need closure,” said Stacy Humble, the mother of Burnley.

She said for the last five years, she’s spent countless nights awake wondering what happened to her son.

“We love him, and right now I’m sitting here looking at his picture. His smile was absolutely contagious and he joked about everything.”

On Friday, June 3, 2016, Burnley was reported missing. According to Rankin County Investigator Gerrad Bacon, authorities received a 911 call that morning from Skyler’s friend Travis Brewer.

“Evidently, another individual, Matthew McCoy, had taken his truck on the night of the third, excuse me the night of the second. The morning of the third, he had not returned his truck, so Travis contacted his cellphone provider which provided him an app to ping his cellphone,” explained Bacon.

Brewer told authorities the cellphone’s location took them to a wooded area near Bridges and Rankin Road, so he and Burnley, along with Brewer’s wife and child, went to find the truck.

“Travis gets out of the car, goes on one side of the road, and while he’s inside that patch of woods, he comes back to the car and determines that Burnley had walked off,” said Bacon. “There was a path according to Brewer that his truck could have gone down. That’s the path he took. The path that Sky went down there was no way a truck could have gone down. It was solid, it was thick.”

Bacon said Brewer never saw Burnley walk off. It was his wife that provided those details. Bacon said after multiple tactical searchers, there was no indication that Burnley was out there.

“I feel confident that he is not out there to this day. I suspect obviously foul play was involved in it =m and the only one that knows what that foul play was is Travis Brewer.”

Brewer is not talking. Burnley’s mom said there’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t think of her son.

“I wish I could have one more day. I know God has a plan, and I believe that with all of my heart, and I know he sees what we don’t see. But let me tell you, I have begged, I have pleaded, I have commanded. You name it,” said Humble.

The family is still offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case. If you know what happened to Burnley, you are asked to contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 825-1480.