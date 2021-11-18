Missing: Tammyetta Spaulding last seen in Jackson in 2016

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On September 7, 2016, a Jackson woman was reported missing by her family.

Two days before Tammyetta Spaulding was reported missing, her SUV was found abandoned on Savannah Street near I-55. It was towed by a wrecker service.

“Just gone without a trace. Doesn’t sit right with me. I did hear they spoke to her ex-boyfriend and heard he got cleared,” said Tammyetta’s cousin, Jacqueline Spaulding.

Tammyetta was last seen on September 2, 2016, wearing a brown sweater dress with black glasses. She dropped her children off at school that day. Jacqueline said she texted the oldest of Tammyetta’s two daughters.

“I think about what she must be going through. It’s her senior year in school. Her mom was literally taken from her. I blows my mind.”

If you have information that could help in the case, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).