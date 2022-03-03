PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of a Pearl student was outraged after a bus driver left her child at the wrong stop.

The incident happened on Monday, February 28 around 3:00 p.m. Bailey Rash, who’s daughter is six-years old, said this is a mother’s worst nightmare.

“This is totally unacceptable. My child could’ve been stolen. She could’ve been ran over,” said Rash.

The mother said she received a call from police saying her daughter was in tears and distraught.

“For some reason, I just came outside, and a little girl was coming down the street crying. Little boys were riding the bicycles, and I asked them what was wrong with her, and they said she got off at the wrong stop. And I said, ‘Come sit down and have a popsicle,’ and I called the police,” said Deborah Rigby, a neighbor.

Rash said she doesn’t understand why her child wasn’t dropped off at her usual location on Clearmont Drive. Instead, the child was dropped off on Clearmont Circle.

“There’s so many questions I don’t have answers for,” Rash said.

“She told me the bus driver told her to get off the bus,” said Rigby.

Rash said the Pearl Public School District should make sure an incident like this never happens again. She believes the district has let down the children when it comes to safety.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Pearl Public School District for a statement about the incident, and they released the following response: