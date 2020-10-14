12 News’ one-one-one with Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, October 16, 12 News will have a one-on-one conversation with Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

The senator will give her thoughts about why she hasn’t accepted a debate, the upcoming election and the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on Mississippi.

The interview will air at 9:00 p.m. on Friday on 12 News, and it will also stream online at WJTV.com.

Hyde-Smith is being challenged by Democrat Mike Espy. 12 News will also have a one-on-one conversation with Espy. It will air at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23.

