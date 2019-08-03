12 News places 2nd in Jackson Zoo ‘Ice Cream Safari’

It was a sweet day to be a member of the 12 News Team!

For the 25th Annual Blue Bell Ice Cream Safari event at the Jackson Zoo, 12 News scooped ‘Cotton Top’ ice cream for hundreds of zoo visitors.

Not only did visitors get cotton candy flavored ice cream, they received cotton candy too!

After each token was counted in the park, 12 News took home 2nd place for best ice cream scoops. The Jackson Fire Department took home 1st place.

12 News with 1st place winners, the Jackson Fire Department

Check out some live footage of the event from the 12 News Facebook page.

Ice Cream Safari!!! Live update from the Jackson Zoo & our 12 News Team… Posted by WJTV 12 News on Saturday, August 3, 2019