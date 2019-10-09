12 News prepares for Governor’s debate at USM: Hood vs Reeves

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- 12 News is in the Hub City preparing for Thursday night’s Gubernatorial debate. Attorney General Jim Hood (D) and Lt. Governor Tate Reeves (R) will go head to head for an hour, questioned by 12 News moderator Byron Brown and WREG’s Greg Hurst.

There are a lot of different elements that go into putting together a major production for live television which is why 12 News and Nexstar have been working tirelessly, ensuring the production will be top of the line.

Byron Brown and Greg Hurst

The first live televised statewide debate in the race for Mississippi Governor between Hood and Reeves at 7 pm.

The event will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi, Joe Paul Theater in Thad Cochran Center, 121 West Memorial Drive, Hattiesburg, MS.