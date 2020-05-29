12-year-old delivers care packages to elderly amid COVID-19 pandemic

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) — 12 year-old Samiya Craft is doing her part to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic by delivering care packages to the elderly so they don’t have to leave home. The packages consist of cleaning supplies, snacks and a bible scripture.

Samiya’s dad needed a kidney transplant 3 years ago because of kidney failure. Her mother is battling lung disease and was diagnosed with colon cancer. Many people in the community helped this family during the rough time. Samiya’s goal to make the pandemic as easy as possible for the elderly.

Over the last two weeks, they have passed out more than fifty baskets, and they won’t stop until they run out.