12-year-old hit by vehicle outside Vicksburg McDonald’s

A boy was hit by a vehicle outside the Vicksburg McDonald’s on Sunday, June 27. (Courtesy: Vicksburg Daily News/David Day)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle at the McDonald’s restaurant on Iowa Boulevard and Highway 61. The incident happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the boy, who is from Florida, appeared to only suffer minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The vehicle that hit the boy was being driven by a Warren County couple. There’s no word on if they’ll face charges at this time.