120 Jackson customers under boil water advisory

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced 120 customers have been placed under a boil water advisory. They said there was a recent loss in water pressure.

The notice affects the following areas in the city:

[1700-1899] Hillview Dr.; 39211

[1600-1899] Brecon Dr.; 39211

[1600-1799] Winchester St.; 39211

[1800-1899] Highland Terrace; 39211

[4800-4899] Ridgewood Rd.; 39211

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted.