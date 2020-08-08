Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

1,210 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,210 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-six additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 66,646 with 1,874 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. August 7:

CountyTotal
Benton1
Bolivar1
Chickasaw1
Coahoma1
Forrest1
George1
Harrison1
Hinds1
Jefferson1
Lafayette1
Lauderdale2
Lee4
Monroe1
Pearl River1
Pike1
Prentiss1
Rankin1
Sharkey1
Sunflower1
Tate1
Tunica1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams617254612
Alcorn419511
Amite2306132
Attala521258920
Benton143110
Bolivar110834479
Calhoun4179234
Carroll26111459
Chickasaw459203511
Choctaw133400
Claiborne40413439
Clarke32625199
Clay39413 *21
Coahoma74312342
Copiah95028304
Covington6121341
De Soto363230457
Forrest17785610132
Franklin124231
George559510
Greene24111356
Grenada843217612
Hancock3881484
Harrison24983614115
Hinds559911826553
Holmes890489720
Humphreys29111196
Issaquena26100
Itawamba35810347
Jackson226942687
Jasper387910
Jefferson195782
Jefferson Davis231631
Jones18855816935
Kemper23214389
Lafayette964168812
Lamar12021442
Lauderdale14079220556
Lawrence3197130
Leake7862540
Lee142839 *8315
Leflore9256218442
Lincoln8094111928
Lowndes1074377120
Madison24146418032
Marion65720265
Marshall6889141
Monroe7785314643
Montgomery321300
Neshoba12859210835
Newton5421171
Noxubee45311163
Oktibbeha11183817625
Panola10541271
Pearl River540385715
Perry232700
Pike928367217
Pontotoc821851
Prentiss41710 *253
Quitman262100
Rankin2276339610
Scott99820153
Sharkey1975163
Simpson795303214
Smith40413548
Stone1944232
Sunflower102425133
Tallahatchie5301072
Tate720283312
Tippah3601300
Tishomingo4095330
Tunica3337122
Union62716278
Walthall49819659
Warren1089329415
Washington1646414613
Wayne764215710
Webster228125211
Wilkinson2051383
Winston620164011
Yalobusha31310357
Yazoo82912212
Total66,6461,8743,933816

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories