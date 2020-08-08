1,210 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,210 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-six additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 66,646 with 1,874 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. August 7:
|County
|Total
|Benton
|1
|Bolivar
|1
|Chickasaw
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|Forrest
|1
|George
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Lauderdale
|2
|Lee
|4
|Monroe
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Pike
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Sharkey
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Tate
|1
|Tunica
|1
|Washington
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|617
|25
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|419
|5
|1
|1
|Amite
|230
|6
|13
|2
|Attala
|521
|25
|89
|20
|Benton
|143
|1
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|1108
|34
|47
|9
|Calhoun
|417
|9
|23
|4
|Carroll
|261
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|459
|20
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|133
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|404
|13
|43
|9
|Clarke
|326
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|394
|13 *
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|743
|12
|34
|2
|Copiah
|950
|28
|30
|4
|Covington
|612
|13
|4
|1
|De Soto
|3632
|30
|45
|7
|Forrest
|1778
|56
|101
|32
|Franklin
|124
|2
|3
|1
|George
|559
|5
|1
|0
|Greene
|241
|11
|35
|6
|Grenada
|843
|21
|76
|12
|Hancock
|388
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|2498
|36
|141
|15
|Hinds
|5599
|118
|265
|53
|Holmes
|890
|48
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|291
|11
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|26
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|358
|10
|34
|7
|Jackson
|2269
|42
|68
|7
|Jasper
|387
|9
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|195
|7
|8
|2
|Jefferson Davis
|231
|6
|3
|1
|Jones
|1885
|58
|169
|35
|Kemper
|232
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|964
|16
|88
|12
|Lamar
|1202
|14
|4
|2
|Lauderdale
|1407
|92
|205
|56
|Lawrence
|319
|7
|13
|0
|Leake
|786
|25
|4
|0
|Lee
|1428
|39 *
|83
|15
|Leflore
|925
|62
|184
|42
|Lincoln
|809
|41
|119
|28
|Lowndes
|1074
|37
|71
|20
|Madison
|2414
|64
|180
|32
|Marion
|657
|20
|26
|5
|Marshall
|688
|9
|14
|1
|Monroe
|778
|53
|146
|43
|Montgomery
|321
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1285
|92
|108
|35
|Newton
|542
|11
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|453
|11
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|1118
|38
|176
|25
|Panola
|1054
|12
|7
|1
|Pearl River
|540
|38
|57
|15
|Perry
|232
|7
|0
|0
|Pike
|928
|36
|72
|17
|Pontotoc
|821
|8
|5
|1
|Prentiss
|417
|10 *
|25
|3
|Quitman
|262
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2276
|33
|96
|10
|Scott
|998
|20
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|197
|5
|16
|3
|Simpson
|795
|30
|32
|14
|Smith
|404
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|194
|4
|23
|2
|Sunflower
|1024
|25
|13
|3
|Tallahatchie
|530
|10
|7
|2
|Tate
|720
|28
|33
|12
|Tippah
|360
|13
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|409
|5
|33
|0
|Tunica
|333
|7
|12
|2
|Union
|627
|16
|27
|8
|Walthall
|498
|19
|65
|9
|Warren
|1089
|32
|94
|15
|Washington
|1646
|41
|46
|13
|Wayne
|764
|21
|57
|10
|Webster
|228
|12
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|205
|13
|8
|3
|Winston
|620
|16
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|313
|10
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|829
|12
|21
|2
|Total
|66,646
|1,874
|3,933
|816
LATEST STORIES:
- TikTok to file lawsuit against Trump Administration over order banning app in US
- Suspects arrested, charged in killing of off-duty Mississippi State Trooper
- Stimulus check update: Why we’re no closer to a second $1,200 payment
- Father, son charges in Ahmaud Arbery slaying seeking bond
- Rice looking good in Louisiana and Mississippi