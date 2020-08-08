1,210 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,210 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-six additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 66,646 with 1,874 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. August 7:

County Total Benton 1 Bolivar 1 Chickasaw 1 Coahoma 1 Forrest 1 George 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 1 Jefferson 1 Lafayette 1 Lauderdale 2 Lee 4 Monroe 1 Pearl River 1 Pike 1 Prentiss 1 Rankin 1 Sharkey 1 Sunflower 1 Tate 1 Tunica 1 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 617 25 46 12 Alcorn 419 5 1 1 Amite 230 6 13 2 Attala 521 25 89 20 Benton 143 1 1 0 Bolivar 1108 34 47 9 Calhoun 417 9 23 4 Carroll 261 11 45 9 Chickasaw 459 20 35 11 Choctaw 133 4 0 0 Claiborne 404 13 43 9 Clarke 326 25 19 9 Clay 394 13 * 2 1 Coahoma 743 12 34 2 Copiah 950 28 30 4 Covington 612 13 4 1 De Soto 3632 30 45 7 Forrest 1778 56 101 32 Franklin 124 2 3 1 George 559 5 1 0 Greene 241 11 35 6 Grenada 843 21 76 12 Hancock 388 14 8 4 Harrison 2498 36 141 15 Hinds 5599 118 265 53 Holmes 890 48 97 20 Humphreys 291 11 19 6 Issaquena 26 1 0 0 Itawamba 358 10 34 7 Jackson 2269 42 68 7 Jasper 387 9 1 0 Jefferson 195 7 8 2 Jefferson Davis 231 6 3 1 Jones 1885 58 169 35 Kemper 232 14 38 9 Lafayette 964 16 88 12 Lamar 1202 14 4 2 Lauderdale 1407 92 205 56 Lawrence 319 7 13 0 Leake 786 25 4 0 Lee 1428 39 * 83 15 Leflore 925 62 184 42 Lincoln 809 41 119 28 Lowndes 1074 37 71 20 Madison 2414 64 180 32 Marion 657 20 26 5 Marshall 688 9 14 1 Monroe 778 53 146 43 Montgomery 321 3 0 0 Neshoba 1285 92 108 35 Newton 542 11 7 1 Noxubee 453 11 16 3 Oktibbeha 1118 38 176 25 Panola 1054 12 7 1 Pearl River 540 38 57 15 Perry 232 7 0 0 Pike 928 36 72 17 Pontotoc 821 8 5 1 Prentiss 417 10 * 25 3 Quitman 262 1 0 0 Rankin 2276 33 96 10 Scott 998 20 15 3 Sharkey 197 5 16 3 Simpson 795 30 32 14 Smith 404 13 54 8 Stone 194 4 23 2 Sunflower 1024 25 13 3 Tallahatchie 530 10 7 2 Tate 720 28 33 12 Tippah 360 13 0 0 Tishomingo 409 5 33 0 Tunica 333 7 12 2 Union 627 16 27 8 Walthall 498 19 65 9 Warren 1089 32 94 15 Washington 1646 41 46 13 Wayne 764 21 57 10 Webster 228 12 52 11 Wilkinson 205 13 8 3 Winston 620 16 40 11 Yalobusha 313 10 35 7 Yazoo 829 12 21 2 Total 66,646 1,874 3,933 816

