123 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 9,501 total cases with 430 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 123 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 9,501 with 430 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 123
  • New deaths reported today: 9

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams15912395
Alcorn10100
Amite38010
Attala1904604
Benton13010
Bolivar1189163
Calhoun574234
Carroll1034453
Chickasaw9210256
Choctaw16200
Claiborne41000
Clarke818134
Clay66300
Coahoma71300
Copiah162110
Covington90111
Desoto331511
Forrest314214810
Franklin19110
George15100
Greene6100
Grenada512142
Hancock741063
Harrison198611
Hinds67015539
Holmes21319408
Humphreys30472
Itawamba686335
Jackson27511392
Jasper86200
Jefferson30000
Jefferson Davis53120
Jones2475251
Kemper926234
Lafayette983360
Lamar152432
Lauderdale4824312026
Lawrence66010
Leake299300
Lee77450
Leflore18518458
Lincoln186146410
Lowndes83372
Madison43112529
Marion817142
Marshall55200
Monroe199219219
Montgomery69100
Neshoba31514326
Newton138110
Noxubee102292
Oktibbeha894273
Panola43200
Pearl River18924426
Perry34100
Pike16810145
Pontotoc24240
Prentiss362222
Quitman17000
Rankin250660
Scott457691
Sharkey5000
Simpson61020
Smith1006263
Stone24000
Sunflower63300
Tallahatchie12100
Tate50010
Tippah651100
Tishomingo10010
Tunica382122
Union473132
Walthall39000
Warren1172120
Washington82341
Wayne27020
Webster22100
Wilkinson77952
Winston63000
Yalobusha31000
Yazoo164210
Total9,5014301,202191

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

