123 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 9,501 total cases with 430 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 123 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 9,501 with 430 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 123
- New deaths reported today: 9
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|159
|12
|39
|5
|Alcorn
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|38
|0
|1
|0
|Attala
|190
|4
|60
|4
|Benton
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|118
|9
|16
|3
|Calhoun
|57
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|103
|4
|45
|3
|Chickasaw
|92
|10
|25
|6
|Choctaw
|16
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|41
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|81
|8
|13
|4
|Clay
|66
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|71
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|162
|1
|1
|0
|Covington
|90
|1
|1
|1
|Desoto
|331
|5
|1
|1
|Forrest
|314
|21
|48
|10
|Franklin
|19
|1
|1
|0
|George
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|51
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|74
|10
|6
|3
|Harrison
|198
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|670
|15
|53
|9
|Holmes
|213
|19
|40
|8
|Humphreys
|30
|4
|7
|2
|Itawamba
|68
|6
|33
|5
|Jackson
|275
|11
|39
|2
|Jasper
|86
|2
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|53
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|247
|5
|25
|1
|Kemper
|92
|6
|23
|4
|Lafayette
|98
|3
|36
|0
|Lamar
|152
|4
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|482
|43
|120
|26
|Lawrence
|66
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|299
|3
|0
|0
|Lee
|77
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|185
|18
|45
|8
|Lincoln
|186
|14
|64
|10
|Lowndes
|83
|3
|7
|2
|Madison
|431
|12
|52
|9
|Marion
|81
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|55
|2
|0
|0
|Monroe
|199
|21
|92
|19
|Montgomery
|69
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|315
|14
|32
|6
|Newton
|138
|1
|1
|0
|Noxubee
|102
|2
|9
|2
|Oktibbeha
|89
|4
|27
|3
|Panola
|43
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|189
|24
|42
|6
|Perry
|34
|1
|0
|0
|Pike
|168
|10
|14
|5
|Pontotoc
|24
|2
|4
|0
|Prentiss
|36
|2
|22
|2
|Quitman
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|250
|6
|6
|0
|Scott
|457
|6
|9
|1
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|61
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|100
|6
|26
|3
|Stone
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|63
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|50
|0
|1
|0
|Tippah
|65
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|38
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|47
|3
|13
|2
|Walthall
|39
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|117
|2
|12
|0
|Washington
|82
|3
|4
|1
|Wayne
|27
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|22
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|77
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|63
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|164
|2
|1
|0
|Total
|9,501
|430
|1,202
|191
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.